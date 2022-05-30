Virginia Tech to host Blacksburg Regional: Matchups announced on Monday

For the first time since 2013, the Virginia Tech baseball program will host an NCAA Regional in Blacksburg as English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park was selected late Sunday night as one of 16 regional sites for the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

Virginia Tech (41-12, 19-9 ACC) – the consensus No. 2-ranked team in the nation on May 23 – is projected to be the top seed in the 2022 NCAA Blacksburg Regional when the four-team regional field and the complete 64-team postseason field is revealed on Monday, May 30, at 12 noon on ESPN2. The Hokies are making the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance in nine seasons, their third such berth since joining the ACC (2010, 2013) and their first under the leadership of fifth-year head coach John Szefc (his eighth appearance overall).

As Selection Monday draws near, the 2022 NCAA Blacksburg Regional will mark Tech’s first postseason occasion at English Field since the completion of its $20 million renovation in 2018 that outfitted the ballpark with more than 1,100 chair-back seats, a new club level, new premium suites and a state-of-the-art press concourse. At the 2013 NCAA Blacksburg Regional, the Hokies drew a crowd of 3,566 supporters for their opening game against Connecticut – an in-season, non-exhibition record that was nearly broken this year when Tech hosted then-No. 2 Miami in April (3,521 fans).

Virginia Tech remains one of the best stories in college baseball this season. Slated in February to finish in sixth place within the ACC Coastal Division, the Hokies exceeded expectations exponentially, winning a program record, nine ACC series to secure their first division title and the conference’s best regular season record.

With the assurance of a home regional, Tech will turn its attention to Monday’s selection show and the prospect of earning its highest national seed to date. The Hokies are vying for their first top-eight national seed across program history, which would put Tech in position to remain in Blacksburg through the opening two weeks of the NCAA tournament.

Tickets to the 2022 NCAA Blacksburg Regional – to be held between Friday, June 3, and Monday, June 6 – will be made available beginning on Tuesday, May 31.

Like this: Like Loading...