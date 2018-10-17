Virginia Tech to honor U.S. Navy Ensign Sarah Mitchell at Pylon Dedication Ceremony

Members of Mitchell’s family and Collins will attend the Nov. 9 ceremony, along with the entire Corps of Cadets.

“The corps was a huge part of Sarah’s life. She loved being part of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and felt honored to serve her country. Our family will be forever grateful to the corps and their families for all the support they have provided to us since Sarah’s death,” the Mitchell family said. “Sarah viewed the Pylons as sacred ground, and we are proud of Sarah and her sacrifice to our country. It is fitting that Sarah’s name will be inscribed on the Ut Prosim Pylon and an honor that Sarah will be the first woman to be added to the Pylons.”

During the event, the Gregory Guard, the corps’ precision drill team, will perform a rifle salute, and buglers will play echo taps.

Because more than 1,200 guests and cadets are expected to attend, portions of Alumni Mall and Drillfield Drive will be closed beginning at 3:15 p.m.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors honored Mitchell with a resolution at its August meeting, recognizing her “unwavering courage and valor.” President Tim Sands honored her with a moment of silence at his State of the University address in September.

The Pylons are a representation of Virginia Tech’s values. The values engraved on the eight pylons are, from left: Brotherhood, Honor, Leadership, Sacrifice, Service, Loyalty, Duty, and Ut Prosim. The Pylons are etched with the names of every Virginia Tech student and graduate who died defending our nation’s freedom, beginning with those lost during World War I.

At the War Memorial’s center, the cenotaph displays the names of Virginia Tech’s seven Medal of Honor recipients.