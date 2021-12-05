Virginia Tech to face Maryland in New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Virginia Tech has accepted its first-ever invitation to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City, and will face Maryland in the Dec. 29 game at Yankee Stadium.

The New Era Pinstripe Bowl marks Tech’s 34th all-time bowl berth.

“I’m honored to lead our team to New York for the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” Tech interim head coach J.C. Price said. “The Hokies have a proud bowl tradition, and we’re excited to showcase our football team in the Big Apple. We have a very resilient group of players who stuck together through a number of challenges this season. I know that they’d like nothing better than to conclude our season on a winning note against a Big Ten opponent like Maryland.”

The Tech-Maryland bowl contest renews a series that dates back to 1919. The Hokies (6-6) have won five of their last six games against the Terrapins (6-6). The most recent meeting between the two squads came when Maryland won a 27-24 overtime decision at Lane Stadium on Nov. 16, 2013.

The two former ACC foes are scheduled for a four-game future home-and-home series with Tech slated to host home games in 2027 and 2029, while Maryland will host the Hokies in 2026 and 2028.

“It’s our privilege to represent the Atlantic Coast Conference as Virginia Tech makes its first-ever appearance in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl,” Tech AD Whit Babcock said. “I know how important it was for Coach Price and our players to extend our season and we’re certainly glad that their efforts are being rewarded. The holiday season is always a special time to visit New York City, and I’m looking forward to seeing Hokie Nation cheering on our team against Maryland.”

