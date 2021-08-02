Virginia Tech teams with ClubCorp to open venue for college fans

Virginia Tech and ClubCorp, a company considered to be one of the world leaders in private clubs, are partnering to build a new, premier venue within Lane Stadium that is designed to revolutionize the game-day experience and bring an already engaged fan base even closer to the university.

The two partners agreed on plans to develop the University Club of Virginia Tech, a year-round private club inside the President’s Suite at the Hokies’ football home. Scheduled to be open this fall, the University Club of Virginia Tech will offer dining, event, and meeting spaces, as well as a robust lineup of engaging programming and game-day events.

ClubCorp’s dynamic, rapidly growing stadium division — CampusLife 360 — will manage this state-of-the art club, which represents the seventh stadium property in the division. CampusLife 360 helps universities harness the demand for connection and community, creating venues for members and guests to come together to celebrate the excitement of not only “game day,” but also every day.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Virginia Tech to bring this one-of-a-kind facility to their campus,” said David Pillsbury, CEO of ClubCorp. “Lane Stadium is one of college football’s most electrifying arenas, and we look forward to leveraging that excitement year-round at the new University Club of Virginia Tech.”

“ClubCorp is a proven leader in not just building and managing private clubs, but in building community among its members and creating incredible experiences for them,” said Dwayne Pinkney, senior vice president and chief business officer at Virginia Tech. “We’re excited to open the doors to a completely reimagined fan experience with the University Club of Virginia Tech.”

The University Club of Virginia Tech will reflect the excitement and rich traditions of Virginia Tech’s game day experience. ClubCorp named Ali Halatayi as the general manager of the club, which will serve as a place for members and guests to host, connect, work, play, and celebrate. Features include:

A welcoming lounge and meeting space.

Premier dining at the club’s restaurant.

Modern private event spaces and meeting rooms.

Best-in-class productivity spaces for working and collaborating.

Game-day events that bring the excitement on the field to the club and its members.

Enriching year-round educational, cultural, and social programs.

More information regarding the club, membership, and private events can be found at this website.