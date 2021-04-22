Virginia Tech tailback Khalil Herbert one of three finalists for the Dudley Award

Published Thursday, Apr. 22, 2021, 1:59 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Touchdown Club of Richmond announced that Virginia Tech tailback Khalil Herbert is among three finalists for the Dudley Award, presented annually to the top FBS player in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

This year’s ceremony will air at 7 p.m. Saturday on WTVR-TV 6 in Richmond and online at WTVR.com.

A third-team All-ACC selection as a running back, Herbert led the Hokies’ potent rushing attack with 1,182 yards on the ground, while his 107.5 ypg rushing average ranked second in the ACC. Hebert finished the season with six 100-yard rushing games. The Fort Lauderdale native posted a season-best 207 rushing yards at Duke (10/10/20) as part of his record-breaking day that saw him accumulate 357 all-purpose yards.

A second-team All-ACC all-purpose honoree, he racked up 1,791 all-purpose yards to rank third in the nation (1,182 rushing yards, 179 receiving yards and 430 kickoff return yards). In addition, he was named to the ACC All-Academic Team.

The other finalists are Liberty QB Malik Willis and VMI QB Reece Udinski.

Saturday night’s presentation will include the annual awards given by the Touchdown Club of Richmond, including the state coach of the year honor and the Wells Fargo Advisors Humanitarian Award.

Related

Comments