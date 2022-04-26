Virginia Tech star Keve Aluma entering NBA Draft, signing with agent

Published Monday, Apr. 25, 2022, 10:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Tech star forward Keve Aluma will forgo his remaining year of college eligibility and enter the NBA draft, he announced on Twitter on Monday. The Berlin, Maryland native will sign with an agent, cementing his entry into the draft pool as he looks to take advantage of his stock being higher than ever after a fine 2021-22 season.

“Dear Hokie Nation, First off, I want to thank God for giving me this opportunity,” Aluma wrote on Twitter. “These last three years at Tech have been some of the best years of my life. Being a part of Hokie Nation is something I’ll always be proud of, and to help bring our first ACC championship the way we did was really special. I want to thank Coach Young and the whole staff for believing in me and always pushing me to be better. Virginia Tech basketball is on the rise and has a bright future ahead, I have no doubt about that. After talking with my family and my inner circle, I’m excited to announce that I am entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft and signing with an agent. Love you, Hokie Nation!”

The former Wofford man, who transferred to Tech in 2019 to follow coach Mike Young, started all 58 games across the last two seasons, averaging over 15 points per game during his time there.

Aluma earned second team All-ACC honors in his two seasons in Blacksburg and was pivotal to the team’s improbable run to the ACC championship. Tech won four games in four nights to win the ACC for the first time, beating Final Four teams North Carolina and Duke to lift the trophy.

The 6-9, 235-pound Aluma, if drafted, is likely a second round pick, but he will have a chance to show scouts that he can go higher.

Aluma is a player who can do damage in the post but also from deep, while also possessing stellar passing skills for a big man.

As for Tech, it’s a big loss but understandable. The team now awaits the decision of Justyn Mutts, who also entered the draft but has not signed with an agent.

Story by Roger Gonzalez

Like this: Like Loading...