Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021

Four All-Americans, including two Olympians, and one Super Bowl champion comprise the 2021 Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame seven-member class.

The 2021 class of inductees includes:

Queen Harrison Claye , a three-time NCAA women’s track and field champion, a six-time All-American, 2010 Bowerman Award winner and a 2008 Olympian.

, a three-time NCAA women’s track and field champion, a six-time All-American, 2010 Bowerman Award winner and a 2008 Olympian. Kristi Castlin , a seven-time All-American in women’s track and field, a three-time ACC champion and the bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics.

, a seven-time All-American in women’s track and field, a three-time ACC champion and the bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics. Xavier Adibi , a football All-American and a two-time All-ACC player who helped the Hokies to two ACC championships during his career in the mid 2000s.

, a football All-American and a two-time All-ACC player who helped the Hokies to two ACC championships during his career in the mid 2000s. Jamon Gordon , the 2006-07 ACC Defensive Player of the Year who guided Tech back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996.

, the 2006-07 ACC Defensive Player of the Year who guided Tech back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996. Macho Harris , a first team All-American at cornerback as a senior who led the Hokies to back-to-back ACC football titles in 2007 and 2008.

, a first team All-American at cornerback as a senior who led the Hokies to back-to-back ACC football titles in 2007 and 2008. Jackie Davoud Hendrick , the Atlantic 10’s Most Outstanding Diver in 1998 and 1999, a five-time conference champion.

, the Atlantic 10’s Most Outstanding Diver in 1998 and 1999, a five-time conference champion. Tyronne Drakeford, a three-time All-BIG EAST selection and won Super Bowl XXIX with the San Francisco 49ers.

The seven new inductees bring the total number enshrined to 211. The Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame, which is located at the south end of the Cassell Coliseum ambulatory, was established in 1982.

Hall of Fame weekend is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 14. A ceremony and dinner honoring the class will be held Friday evening in Blacksburg. The class of 2021 will also be recognized at halftime of the Tech-Duke football game on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Lane Stadium.