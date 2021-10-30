Virginia Tech snaps three-game losing skid with win in Atlanta

A short John Parker Romo field goal, his fourth of the day, clinched a 26-17 Virginia Tech win at Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

The Hokies (4-4, 2-2 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak, and for the moment, anyway, cooled the seat of coach Justin Fuente, and with Pitt’s loss at Miami, also keeps the team in the ACC Coastal Division race.

Virginia Tech led 20-7 at the half, fueled by a pair of Braxton Burmeister TD passes.

Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-4 ACC) got to within 23-17 on a 23-yard TD pass from Jeff Sims to Adonicas Sanders with five seconds left in the third.

The fourth Romo field goal of the day capped a 12-play, 85-yard drive that took 7:01 off the clock.

The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on downs on their final possession.

Burmeister threw for 254 yards and two TDs, and Malachi Thomas had 103 yards on 25 rushing attempts for the Hokies, who are on the road at Boston College next weekend.

