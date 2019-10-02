Virginia Tech security expert evaluates effectiveness of Real ID
Virginia Tech security and terrorism expert Aaron Brantly says the implementation of Real ID is a solid first step in standardizing the identification of citizens within the United States.
“It facilitates compliance across a number of categories and seeks to undermine activities that might result in fraud,” says Brantly. “Whether the Real ID has any substantive effect on national security is uncertain.”
A Real ID is a form of identification that meets increased security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. Travelers will be required to provide either a Real ID or another TSA-approved form of identification in order to fly after October 1, 2020.
“Failing to have Real ID will mean you are unable to fly domestically or enter certain federal facilities,” says Brantly. “It is clearly difficult for many people to obtain this secure ID. However, once done it is valid for up to 8 years and can be renewed easily. Virginians whose driver’s licenses are outside of the normal state renewal period are required to go in person to the DMV to renew their license as a Real-ID.”
Drivers aren’t required to have a Real ID, and can opt just to get an ordinary driver’s license if they don’t plan to fly or do not have the required documents, such as a Social Security card.
“It is likely that Real ID will make air travel only nominally safer. The number of violations associated with fraudulent IDs at airports is remarkably low based on public reporting of incidents,” said Brantly. “However, it was found that the 9/11 hijackers all obtained and used fraudulent IDs to gain access to their respective aircraft.”
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.