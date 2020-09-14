Virginia Tech season opener with N.C. State to kick off at 8 p.m.

Published Monday, Sep. 14, 2020, 2:18 pm

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Virginia Tech’s initial home football contest of 2020 against NC State is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Lane Stadium.

The game will be televised by ACC Network.

All games and kickoff times subject to change.

The 50th all-time meeting between Tech and NC State will mark the Wolfpack’s first visit to Lane Stadium since the Hokies registered a 28-13 home victory in 2015.

The Hokies own a 27-18-4 advantage over the Wolfpack, including wins in last four meetings.

