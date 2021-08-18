Virginia Tech reveals 2021-2022 non-conference hoops schedule

Published Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, 2:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Tech head men’s basketball coach Mike Young announced Wednesday the Hokies’ non-conference slate for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Tech will play 11 out-of-conference games, with five of those contests taking place at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum – including the season opener against Maine on Nov. 9.

Game times and television designations will be revealed at a later date.

As previously announced, the Hokies will take part in the NIT Season Tip-Off during Thanksgiving Week, facing Memphis on Nov. 24 and either Iowa State or Xavier on Nov. 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tech will also compete in the Veterans Classic (Nov. 12 at Navy), the Big Ten/ACC Challenge (Dec. 1 at Maryland) and the Hall of Fame Shootout (Dec. 17 vs. St. Bonaventure in Charlotte, N.C.).

The ACC portion of the 2021-2022 men’s basketball schedule should be announced in the coming weeks.