Virginia Tech research shows tax benefit of debt financing

Published Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, 6:40 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

business

Photo Credit: lilcrazyfuzzy

Jin Xu, associate professor of finance in the Pamplin College of Business, has received a Best Paper Award for an article she co-authored that examines the effects of corporate taxes on corporations’ market values and provides important evidence for the tax benefit of debt financing.

The paper, “Taxes, Capital Structure Choices, and Equity Value,” published in the Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis and written with Mara Faccio, of Purdue University, quantifies the market value of the tax benefit of debt financing for firms.

Xu said their research showed that how much firms can save from corporate taxation is directly tied to the amount of debt financing in their capital structure.

“Corporations should take this into account in their decisions to raise capital, restructure, or conduct acquisitions,” she said. “When the government implements a new tax reform, such as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, firms should also assess its impact on their financing policies.”

Finance theory predicts that debt financing saves taxes, Xu said, but empirically identifying the tax benefit and estimating its magnitude have been challenging.

She and Faccio use data on tax reforms in the three dozen member countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to estimate the market value of the debt tax benefit.

They found evidence that tax reforms are followed by large changes in the market value of corporate equity but that the impact of the reforms is greatly mitigated by debt.

“The value of debt tax savings is greater among top taxpayers, highly profitable firms, and in countries where tax laws are more strongly enforced,” Xu said. “Importantly, the value of debt tax savings is in line with the benchmark implied by classical theory.”

Xu teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in corporate finance. This is her second Best Paper Award.




augusta free press
augusta free press


uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news