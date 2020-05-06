Virginia Tech Rescue Squad elects new 2020-2021 officer class

As the oldest collegiate rescue squad in Virginia, the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad has remained diligent and devoted to the university community in the midst of COVID-19.

The Virginia Tech Rescue Squad is entirely student-run and has approximately 40-45 members who perform the same functions of a municipal rescue squad. They respond to around 1,200 emergency calls each year on the Virginia Tech Blacksburg campus and provide emergency medical services at major university and athletic events.

The squad elects new officers each academic year to lead their members and help advance the campus community’s safety. This year, the squad held a virtual swearing-in ceremony on May 1 to honor and recognize their new leaders.

The new officers for the 2020-21 academic year are (class year reflects academic year):

Sarah Guida, chief, a sophomore majoring in human nutrition, foods, and exercise, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and public health, Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

Ryan Karabell, operations captain, a junior majoring in human nutrition, foods, and exercise, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Areej Khan, administrative captain, a junior majoring in philosophy, politics, and economics, College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences.

Bailey Wilk, vehicles officer, a junior majoring in forestry, College of Natural Resources and Environment.

Nick Blome, communications officer, a junior majoring in civil engineering, College of Engineering.

Morgan Ehle, equipment officer, a sophomore majoring in human nutrition, foods, and exercise, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Cameron Hughes, training officer, a junior majoring in microbiology, College of Science.

Catherine Chittal, personnel officer, a junior majoring in human nutrition, foods, and exercise, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Hannah O’Malley, public outreach officer, a sophomore majoring in clinical neuroscience, College of Science.

Callie Keating, parliamentarian, a junior majoring in human nutrition, foods, and exercise, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Zeth Beazer, member at-large, a junior majoring in experimental neuroscience, College of Science.

Congratulations to the new class of officers for the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad.

Click here to learn more about the Virginia Tech Rescue Squad.

