Virginia Tech ranked No. 24 in USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll
Virginia Tech was slotted at No. 24 in the preseason edition of the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll, which was released today.
Clemson begins the season at No. 1, with Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and defending national champion LSU fleshing out the Top 5.
Two other ACC teams were ranked in the preseason poll: Notre Dame at 10 and North Carolina at 19.
Defending ACC Coastal champ Virginia was listed among the “others receiving votes.”
Virginia Tech posted an 8-5 record in 2019, concluding its season with back-to-back losses to Virginia and Kentucky, the latter coming in the Belk Bowl, the 27th straight bowl appearance for the program – the longest active streak in the nation and the third-longest streak in NCAA history.
