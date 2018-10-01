Virginia Tech ranked among top global research universities

Virginia Tech ranked 251-300 in the 2019 Times Higher Education World University Ranking, which assessed 1,258 universities on five pillars that represent key areas of higher education excellence. They are research, teaching, industry income to academic staff, the impact of a university’s research citations, and its international outlook, which includes the percentage of international staff and students as well as international co-authors of publications.

Virginia Tech moved up in the 2019 ranking from last year’s spot, which was 301-350. The 2019 ranking includes universities in 86 countries.

This recognition reflects Virginia Tech’s growing network of international research and public service partnerships, including its major presence in Africa, India, and Europe. Also, the university is connected to both government and corporate global initiatives through research and education work in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding metropolitan area.

“Virginia Tech is an institution with a global mission, and the improvement in ranking reflects the commitment to service both at home and abroad, and the scholarly impact achieved by our faculty, staff and students,” said Cyril Clarke, the university’s interim executive vice president and provost.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands highlighted the university’s groundbreaking research during his State of the University Address earlier this month.

“Many of the best things happening at Virginia Tech start with research,” Sands said. “It is the fuel that powers our aspiration to become a top global university, and it is the catalyst for economic prosperity in the communities we serve.”

The University of Oxford in England was No. 1 in the Times Higher Education ranking, while Stanford University was the top U.S. institution at No. 3.