Virginia Tech rallies late, but Hokies come up short in 20-14 loss to Miami

The Virginia Tech football team dropped to 2-5 on the season on Saturday, losing 20-14 to Miami at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies have now lost four in a row as any chance of bowl eligibility looks to be gone. The defense managed to perform fairly well in terms of points allowed, but a once again predictable offense could not do nearly enough as Tech fell to 1-3 in the ACC and 2-5 overall.

It’s the third time in the last five seasons that Tech has lost four straight.

Miami took a 17-0 lead into halftime and didn’t even need to score the rest of the way, but a field goal in the third quarter gave them a good enough cushion that they barely had to sweat.

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke went 29-for-46 for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Tech’s Grant Wells went 21-for-33 for 179 yards and a touchdown, but the Hokies averaged just 4.1 yards per play and went only 5-for-15 on third down.

Miami finished with 458 yards, 201 more than Tech, finishing 7-for-16 on third down.

The Hurricanes had a staggering 17 penalties for 159 yards, but it didn’t really impact them as they won comfortably despite the close score.

Van Dyke’s pass to Frank Ladson for a five-yard touchdown in the first quarter set the tone, and Van Dyke then hit Colbie Young for a 17-yard score in the second.

Tech finished with 118 yards of offense in the first three quarters.

The Hokies have an open week next week before going to NC State on Thursday night.