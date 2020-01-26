Virginia Tech President Tim Sands to play in annual Docs for Morgan hoops fundraiser

The eighth annual Docs for Morgan basketball fundraiser will feature a recognizable name and face this year. Virginia Tech President Tim Sands will join the players in a game that supports the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

During the event, medical students will try to win back their title against a team of Carilion Clinic residents and physicians, who have defeated the students for the past three years. Sands, who is at home on a basketball court, will play equal time on both teams.

The matchup takes place Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry High School gymnasium located at 2120 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia. Admission to the event is free. Donations to the scholarship fund will be gladly accepted.

Morgan Harrington was a Virginia Tech student who had a bright future ahead of her as a teacher. She interned at the medical school the summer before her death and is remembered fondly for her kind heart, exuberant laugh, and can-do spirit.

“The goal of Docs for Morgan is to honor Morgan’s life and legacy,” said Tracey Criss, a psychiatrist and associate dean for clinical science years 3 and 4 at the medical school and organizer of the event. “Each year that passes endears Morgan in the hearts of so many. We are especially grateful for Dr. Sands’ involvement and show of support this year.”

Docs for Morgan was formed in 2012 by Carilion Medical Center physicians who wanted to honor Morgan and support her parents, Dan and Gil Harrington. Dan Harrington is vice dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. “This event has garnered tremendous support from our faculty, staff, and students, as well as local schools, area businesses, and the community,” Criss said. “We are grateful and humbled by the show of support.” Area high schools will be out in full force to show their support. The Hidden Valley High School band, along with the Cave Spring and Lord Botetourt High School cheerleaders, will be on hand to add to the evening’s excitement. For further information or assistance, email may@vt.edu

