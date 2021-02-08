Virginia Tech point guard Wabissa Bede named Senior CLASS Award candidate

Virginia Tech men’s basketball’s Wabissa Bede has been named a candidate for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award.

In total, 60 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected as candidates for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Bede earned his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech in just three years, becoming the first in his family to earn a college degree. He is now on his way toward earning a master’s degree in agriculture and life sciences, with a concentration in leadership studies.

Bede has earned many academic accolades throughout his years at Virginia Tech, including ACC Honor Roll, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List.

On the court, Bede ranked sixth in the country and first in the ACC in assists-to-turnover ratio with a 3.34 average during the 2019-2020 season. He dished out 177 assists, which was the third-most in a single season in school history, and led the team in steals with 33. So far this season, he leads the team with 54 assists and 16 steals, and has started 56 consecutive games.

The men’s and women’s candidates will be narrowed to two fields of ten finalists in late February, and those names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will then select one male candidate and one female candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2021 NCAA Men’s Final Four and NCAA Women’s Final Four this spring.

For more information on each of the candidates, visit www.seniorclassaward.com.

