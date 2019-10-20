Virginia Tech outlasts UNC in 6 OTs, 43-41: Longest game in ACC history

Virginia Tech outlasted North Carolina in the longest game in ACC Football history, getting a two-point run by Quincy Patterson in the sixth overtime to win 43-41.

The game was the first to use the new NCAA overtime rule that reduces the game to alternating two-point tries after the fourth overtime.

Both teams had chances to win before the end of four OTs, but Virginia Tech placekicker Brian Johnson missed on kicks of 41 and 42 yards, and UNC kicker Noah Ruggles missed from 35 and had a 44-yarder blocked.

Virginia Tech (5-2, 2-2 ACC) rallied to tie the game at 31-31 on a 53-yard Patterson TD run with 4:31 to go in regulation.

Patterson stepped in at quarterback after starter Hendon Hooker went down to injury late in the first half, throwing for 54 yards and a touchdown and running for 122 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Sam Howell was 26-for-49 for 348 yards and five touchdowns for North Carolina (3-4, 2-2 ACC), which had a narrow 491-490 edge in total offense.

