Virginia Tech Old Guard Society of Golden Alumni Reunion set for May 21-23

Virginia Tech will celebrate its Old Guard Society of Golden Alumni Reunion May 21-23 in Roanoke.

The reunion is for all alumni who graduated in 1969 and earlier. Each year at Homecoming when alumni celebrate their 50th class reunion, they are inducted into the Old Guard Society of Golden Alumni.

The society represents the university’s most respected and passionate alumni.

This year’s reunion will be held in Roanoke, giving alumni a chance to explore the city and learn more about Virginia Tech’s expanding presence there.

Participants will tour the Virginia Tech Carilion medical campus, hear from Fralin Biomedical Research Institute researchers, receive updates from university leadership, and enjoy a performance by Maestro David Stewart Wiley & Friends.

Anniversary classes of 1965, 1960, 1955, 1950, 1945, and 1940 will be featured at the reunion and the Class of 1969 will be welcomed as the newest members of the society.

“We’re excited about hosting this event in a new venue with opportunities to explore Roanoke and welcome the newest members of the Old Guard,” said David E. Lowe ’63, Old Guard Society of Golden Alumni president. “Each spring our annual event is a chance to relax, reconnect with friends, celebrate our university’s history, and learn about the new initiatives that are underway.”

Registration for Old Guard is open. The cost of the reunion is $150 per person. The price includes Thursday, Friday, and Saturday events. A la carte options are also available.

To learn more and to register, visit alumni.vt.edu/oldguard.

