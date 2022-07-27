Virginia Tech, ODU to square off in Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic
Virginia Tech and Old Dominion are set to meet in the first round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic on Thursday, Nov. 17 at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.
The contest tips off at 2 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.
ESPN and the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic announced pairings, times and television designations for the eight-team, four-day tournament on Tuesday. All 12 games of the tournament will be televised by one of the ESPN family of networks.
The Hokies will face either Furman or Penn State in the second round on Friday, November 18. Tech’s second round matchup will be at noon or 2 p.m./2:30 p.m. on Friday.
ODU concluded its 2021-22 season at 13-19 overall, 8-10 in Conference USA action. The Monarchs are under the direction of UVA alum Jeff Jones, who enters his 10th season at the helm in Norfolk. The Hokies hold a 14-10 advantage in the all-time series, but the two sides haven’t played since 2007. ODU has won four of the last five meetings.
This will be Tech’s second appearance in the Charleston Classic. The Hokies went 3-0 in 2018 on their way to the team title. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who scored 20-plus points in all three games, earned tournament MVP honors.
