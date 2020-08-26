Virginia Tech-N.C. State football game moved to Sept. 26

The ACC has rescheduled the N.C. State-Virginia Tech football game from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 after N.C. State announced 27 COVID-19 cases in its athletics department, including cases among members of the football team.

The conference and team are adhering to the outlined protocols within ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on TheACC.com (full report).

The Hokies would now be scheduled to open their season on Sept. 19 against in-state rival Virginia.

The Cavaliers had been scheduled to face VMI in a Sept. 11 season opener with VMI, but that game was canceled when VMI shuttered its 2020 fall season in line with a decision from the Southern Conference.

The 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games – 10 conference plus one non-conference – to be played over at least 13 weeks.

The two open dates for each team allows flexibility, when possible, to make necessary adjustments.

Game times and television selections will be released in the future.

