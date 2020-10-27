Virginia Tech midfielder Emily Gray earns ACC Women’s Soccer weekly honor

Boston College graduate student forward Jenna Bike and Virginia Tech junior midfielder Emily Gray have been named ACC Women’s Soccer Co-Offensive Players of the Week, while Notre Dame junior goalkeeper Mattie Interian has been tabbed Defensive Player of the Week.

Bike helped lead the Eagles to their first win of the season, a 3-1 ACC road victory against Syracuse. She ignited the Boston College offense, scoring her third goal of the year in the 21st minute to knot the score at 1-1. The Trumbull, Connecticut, native created numerous offensive changes with seven shots and five shots on goal in the BC win.

The national leader in assists, Gray added two more to her totals in Virginia Tech’s lone match of the week as the Hokies defeated Navy, 2-1. She set up a Tori Powell goal in the 22nd minute to open the Hokies’ scoring and added her second assist to Allyson Brown in the 41st minute, which was the game-winning goal. Hailing from Sewell, New Jersey, Gray’s two assists gave her a team-best seven and ties for the seventh most in a single season at Virginia Tech.

Interian came up big for Notre Dame in the Fighting Irish’s 1-0 win against No. 13 Louisville. She made three saves to claim the shutout, headlined by a one-handed save on the goal line to keep the Irish in front, and helped stave off several scoring chances by the Cardinals. It was the Pasadena, California, native’s fourth shutout of the season.

ACC women’s soccer heads into the final week of the regular season with action set to resume Thursday with a doubleheader on ACC Network and Regional Sports Networks (RSN).

