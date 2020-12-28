Virginia Tech lineman Christian Darrisaw named to AP All-American second team

Published Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, 12:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw was named to the Associated Press second-team All-America squad on Monday.

Darrisaw had previously earned a spot on the CBS Sports/247Sports first-team All-America squad. The Upper Marlboro, Md., native has also been named a second-team All-America selection by The Athletic and PFF College for his play during the 2020 season.

A first-team All-ACC selection, Darrisaw started 10 of the Hokies’ contests at left tackle, where he anchored the left side of Tech’s offensive line and was part of a blocking unit that helped propel the squad to six 250-yard rushing games.

Darrisaw graded out at 95.6 by Pro Football Focus in 2020, allowing six QB pressures and no sacks in 668 snaps.

His PFF grade ranked second nationally to Brady Christensen from BYU, who was named to the AP All-America first team.

Darrisaw becomes the first Tech player to garner a spot on an AP All-America squad since linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who earned third-team status following the 2017 season.

Related

Comments