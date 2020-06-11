Virginia Tech leads Coastal with 13 preseason All-ACC picks from Athlon

Virginia Tech landed 13 players on Athlon’s preseason All-ACC football teams, the most of any team in the Coastal Division.

The honors included five first-teamers – linebacker Rayshard Ashby, punter Oscar Bradburn, tackle Christian Darrisaw, cornerback Caleb Farley and punt returner Tayvion Robinson.

Defending Coastal Division champ Virginia had seven players on the Athlon preseason All-ACC teams, led by linebacker Charles Snowden, the lone second-team preseason selection from the Cavaliers.

Defending ACC champion Clemson had 14 players on the preseason teams, including the 2019 conference player of the year, tailback Travis Etienne, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Athlon preseason top 25 has Clemson at #1, North Carolina at #18 and Virginia Tech at #25.

