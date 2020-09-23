 

Virginia Tech launches Virtual Sellout Campaign for 2020 football season

Published Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020, 4:15 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia tech logoVirginia Tech Athletics has launched a Virtual Sellout campaign, an initiative in partnership with Coca-Cola designed to offer Hokie fans the opportunity to purchase a virtual seat, row, or section in Lane Stadium for this fall while providing exclusive items and access to commemorate the 2020 football season.

All proceeds from the season-long Virtual Sellout campaign will go to support Virginia Tech student-athletes and help mitigate the forecasted budget deficit as a result of the government’s COVID-19 response.

To make a purchase, click here.

Purchases made as part of this campaign do not count as donations to the Hokie Club or the Keep Jumping Fund.

Fans who purchase a virtual ticket option will receive a scratch-off ticket in the mail with a variety of prizes available. The grand prize will be a VIP experience in Lane Stadium for a home game in 2021.

A single virtual seat in Lane Stadium is available for just $10 and includes one scratch-off ticket, while a $25 single premium virtual seat will come with a commemorative sheet of season tickets displaying the Hokies’ original 2020 schedule and three scratch-off tickets.

A virtual row of 20 seats is available for $200 and includes the commemorative sheet of season tickets, an exclusive Virginia Tech 20 oz. Tervis tumbler, 10 scratch-off tickets, and the opportunity to be featured on Zoom in real-time on the videoboard during a home football game.

A virtual section of 100 seats can be purchased for $1,000 and comes with the same incentives as a virtual row with the addition of a fleece blanket, 20 scratch off tickets, an 11×14 canvas print of Lane Stadium, and an invite to a VIP virtual conversation with notable Hokie football alumni (date TBD).

If a diehard Hokie fan is feeling particularly generous, all 65,632 virtual seats inside Lane Stadium can be secured for $500,000. A purchase of the entire stadium will include all of the above items, plus the use of a Lane Stadium suite for a game in 2020 (if allowed) or 2021.

To secure your virtual spot in Lane Stadium, click here.

Fan cutouts are still available by clicking here.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments