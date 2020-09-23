Virginia Tech launches Virtual Sellout Campaign for 2020 football season

Virginia Tech Athletics has launched a Virtual Sellout campaign, an initiative in partnership with Coca-Cola designed to offer Hokie fans the opportunity to purchase a virtual seat, row, or section in Lane Stadium for this fall while providing exclusive items and access to commemorate the 2020 football season.

All proceeds from the season-long Virtual Sellout campaign will go to support Virginia Tech student-athletes and help mitigate the forecasted budget deficit as a result of the government’s COVID-19 response.

To make a purchase, click here.

Purchases made as part of this campaign do not count as donations to the Hokie Club or the Keep Jumping Fund.

Fans who purchase a virtual ticket option will receive a scratch-off ticket in the mail with a variety of prizes available. The grand prize will be a VIP experience in Lane Stadium for a home game in 2021.

A single virtual seat in Lane Stadium is available for just $10 and includes one scratch-off ticket, while a $25 single premium virtual seat will come with a commemorative sheet of season tickets displaying the Hokies’ original 2020 schedule and three scratch-off tickets.

A virtual row of 20 seats is available for $200 and includes the commemorative sheet of season tickets, an exclusive Virginia Tech 20 oz. Tervis tumbler, 10 scratch-off tickets, and the opportunity to be featured on Zoom in real-time on the videoboard during a home football game.

A virtual section of 100 seats can be purchased for $1,000 and comes with the same incentives as a virtual row with the addition of a fleece blanket, 20 scratch off tickets, an 11×14 canvas print of Lane Stadium, and an invite to a VIP virtual conversation with notable Hokie football alumni (date TBD).

If a diehard Hokie fan is feeling particularly generous, all 65,632 virtual seats inside Lane Stadium can be secured for $500,000. A purchase of the entire stadium will include all of the above items, plus the use of a Lane Stadium suite for a game in 2020 (if allowed) or 2021.

To secure your virtual spot in Lane Stadium, click here.

Fan cutouts are still available by clicking here.

