Virginia Tech lands 13 on Phil Steele preseason All-ACC Football Team

College football insider Phil Steele placed 13 Virginia Tech Hokies on his 2020 preseason All-ACC Football Team, which was released on Tuesday.

Four Hokies made the first team, including Bednarik Award Watch List members Rayshard Ashby at linebacker and Caleb Farley at defensive back.

Both Ashby and Farley were All-ACC selections a season ago.

Joining them on the first team is offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw, who started all 13 games at left tackle during the 2019 season, and punter Oscar Bradburn, who was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist a year ago, averaging 46.5 yards per attempt.

Tech placed nine other athletes on Steele’s preseason list, enumerated below:

Second Team

WR Tayvion Robinson

Third Team

OL Lecitus Smith

DB Jermaine Waller

DL Jarrod Hewitt

Fourth Team

WR Tré Turner

DL Justus Reed

LB Dax Hollifield

DB Divine Deablo

K Brian Johnson

Ashby and Farley have also been included in Steele’s All-America teams as well, with Ashby garnering second team All-Defensive honors, and Farley landing on the third team.

