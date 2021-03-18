Virginia Tech is planning to hold multiple in-person commencement ceremonies

Virginia Tech is planning to hold multiple in-person commencement ceremonies in Lane Stadium to celebrate graduating Hokies while also adhering to public health guidelines.

While details are not yet final, they will be in the coming weeks.

New state guidelines released Wednesday and feedback from the Class of 2021 are informing the format of in-person celebrations. Multiple commencement events will be held before the end of the semester to allow individual graduates to be recognized in front of a limited number of guests.

More than 8,000 Hokies are graduating this spring. Because of that, hosting multiple in-person events, as well as an online ceremony, is necessary to accommodate public health protocols while also making the experience special for graduates and their families.

While we are excited to gather in-person, we know it will not be a traditional commencement ceremony. Graduates and guests will not be permitted to gather in large numbers outside the stadium. Tailgating and congregating will not be allowed and public health measures will still be in place.

Preliminary guidance from the state for safely holding in-person commencement events puts caps on indoor and outdoor ceremonies.

Because this announcement was anticipated, planning for in-person commencement celebrations is already underway. The university’s commencement delivery team sought feedback from the Class of 2021 through a recent survey, which more than 1,200 students completed.

Registration for commencement events will be required and a limited number of guests will be permitted as public health conditions allow. All of Hokie Nation is thrilled to commemorate this milestone in person.

As so many look to the future and celebrations ahead, the commencement delivery team is also considering how to recognize the Class of 2020 as restrictions on gatherings continue to ease. The class will receive a survey seeking input on how to best recognize them.

