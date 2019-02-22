Virginia Tech increases international exchange participation, makes progress toward 2020 goal

Compared with the previous year, the number of participants studying abroad through the program doubled in 2017-18. The Global Education Office, part of Outreach and International Affairs, projects an even larger increase this year.

“More and more students are recognizing the value of the International Student Exchange Program, because it offers hundreds of options that not only suit academic needs but are also immersive and affordable,” said Chelsey Watts, Global Education Office assistant director for partnerships and affiliations. “The recent growth in student exchanges better positions Virginia Tech to meet its goal of raising the overall study abroad participation rate by 2020.”

Watts serves as a member of the International Student Exchange Program Council of Advisors.

In 2017, Virginia Tech joined the Institute for International Education’s Generation Study Abroad, an initiative that aims to double and diversify the number of U.S. students studying abroad by the end of the decade. Virginia Tech committed to increase its study abroad participation from 17 percent to 23 percent.

International Student Exchange Program alumni shared their experiences.