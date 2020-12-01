Virginia Tech hosts #4 Clemson in prime time on Saturday

Virginia Tech, after a bye week, gets fourth-ranked Clemson on Saturday in prime time in Lane Stadium.

Imagine Lane rockin’ with 60,000+, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit up in the press box.

Fowler and Herbie will be there; the 60,000+, not so much.

The Hokies (4-5, 4-4 ACC) are coming in on a three-game losing streak, and the last one – a 47-14 loss at Pitt on Nov. 20 – was not pretty, in any way, shape or form.

Clemson (8-1, 7-1 ACC) took out its frustrations from its fruitless trip to Tallahassee on Pitt, racing out to a 31-0 first quarter lead on its way to a 52-17 win in which quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards.

The Tigers are 22-point favorites with a 66.5-point over/under, suggesting a final score in the range of 45-23.

A loss for the Hokies could portend what would be a second losing season in the past three years at Tech, which hadn’t had a losing record for 26 years before finishing 6-7 in 2018.

Clemson (8-1, 7-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech (4-5, 4-4 ACC)

Saturday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Series: Tech trails 12-22-1

Last: Sept. 30, 2017 (L, 17-31)

Live Stats: click here

Virginia Tech Game Notes: click here

TV: ABC

Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline: Maria Taylor

Radio: Virginia Tech Sports Properties

Play-by-Play: Jon Laaser

Analyst: Mike Burnop

Sideline: Wes McElroy

