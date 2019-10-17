Virginia Tech homecoming to feature flyover of four Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys

The U.S. Marine Corps will send four MV-22B Ospreys to fly over Lane Stadium at the start of Virginia Tech’s homecoming football game against North Carolina.

Coordinated by the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, the flyover is subject to change based on weather and operational requirements. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

The aircraft represent Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadrons 264 and 263 at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina. They will appear while the Highty-Tighties, the Corps of Cadets regimental band, are playing the National Anthem.

The Osprey is a dual-engine tiltrotor aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing. It is used by the Marine Corps for amphibious assault transport of troops, equipment, and supplies from ships and land bases.

The four aircraft flyover will include a combined total crew of 16 from the two squadrons. Four Hokies, all of whom graduated from the Corps of Cadets, are among them:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Eric “Chewy” Keith, who earned a degree in psychology from the College of Science in 1999, is the commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264.

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy “Elvis” Costello, who earned a degree in interdisciplinary studies with a minor in secondary education, technology, from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences in 2000, is the commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 263.

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Jason “Yummy” Schnitker earned a degree in history from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and minors in leadership studies and psychology in 2013.

U.S. Navy Lt. T.J. “Cletus” Hendricks earned a degree in political science from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and minors in leadership studies and economics in 2011.

Randi Keith, who earned a degree in dairy science from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in 1999. She was a member of the Dairy Club and is the command team advisor with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264.

Cadets in the Naval and Air Force ROTC programs will be able to meet the crew and see the aircraft on Friday.

