Virginia Tech holds off NC State, makes it two in a row in the ACC

Published Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, 9:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team made it back-to-back wins in the ACC after surviving at NC State with a 62-59 win on Wednesday night.

The Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC) came out of the gates white-hot with a 15-0 lead and held the Wolfpack scoreless for nearly the first eight minutes of the game.

Tech led 35-21 at the break but saw their lead dwindle to just two late in the game, needing some clutch free throws to overcome what felt like countless turnovers to allow the hosts back into this one.

NC State (9-10, 2-6 ACC) found their shooting stroke early in the second half to make it a game, scoring more points in the first 10 minutes of the second half than they did the entire first half, but they never led in the game at all.

Storm Murphy was the man late for Mike Young’s team, putting his side up seven with a clutch 3-pointer with just over two minutes to go before taking a charge on the other end just second late.

NC State did manage to cut the lead to one with 20 seconds left, but it was Sean Pedulla’s free throws that helped Teck get over the finish line.

Keve Aluma had 10 points and 11 rebounds for Tech, while Justyn Mutts recorded 13 points, nine boards, four assists and two blocks. Murphy only had vie points and was 1-of-6 from deep, but his only make came at a clutch time.

Tech shot 49.1 percent from the field and only had four free throws all game. The Hokies outrebounded the Wolfpack 37-27 and overcame 15 turnovers resulting in 21 points.

Next, Tech goes to Boston College on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

Story by Roger Gonzalez