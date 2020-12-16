Virginia Tech holds off late charge, tops #24 Clemson in ACC opener, 66-60

Published Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, 11:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Clemson cut a 14-point Virginia Tech lead to two in the final minute, but the Hokies held on for the 66-60 win over the 24th-ranked Tigers Tuesday in Blacksburg.

The Hokies (5-1, 1-0 ACC) led by 14 early in the second half, and a Keve Aluma dunk with 4:54 to go put the margin at 57-46 Tech with 4:54 to go.

A 14-5 run by Clemson (5-1, 0-1 ACC) got the lead down to two with 25 seconds to go on an Aamir Simms layup.

Virginia Tech closed the game out at the foul line.

The Hokies had four players in double digits, led by guard Tyrece Radford’s 15.

“They are a legitimate top-25 team, having beat Mississippi State, Purdue and Alabama,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “I feel good about our team. We really fought and rebounded. Those are two good ingredients to have going into a big game, a league opener against a really good Clemson team.”

Related

Comments