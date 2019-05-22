Virginia Tech has record-breaking year with Fulbright student awards

Virginia Tech has its largest cohort of Fulbright U.S. Student grant recipients in university history, with five students and two alumnae participating in projects during the 2019-20 academic year. Recipients will conduct research, study, or teach abroad.

“The Fulbright program has an impressive record of providing opportunities to high-caliber individuals, enabling them to make significant impact on communities around the world,” said Guru Ghosh, vice president for Outreach and International Affairs. “It’s exciting for Virginia Tech and for the Commonwealth of Virginia to witness a growing number of our students being recognized with this prestigious award.”

2019-20 Fulbright awardees

Fulbright advisor Betty Anderson credits the increase in successful placements to applicants starting the process early.

“The earlier you start, the more time you’ll have to refine your responses,” Anderson said. “The most successful applications are ones that clearly demonstrate why the program is a good fit and what benefit the award would present.” Anderson serves as the international initiatives coordinator in the Global Education Office, which administers Virginia Tech’s Fulbright program.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is sponsored by the U.S. government and designed to increase mutual understanding. The national deadline for the 2020-21 competition is Oct. 8. Potential applicants should contact the Global Education Office, part of Outreach and International Affairs.

Two alumnae grantees will be named in a later announcement after notification is given to their current employers.

