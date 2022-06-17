Virginia Tech gets Miami, Virginia as repeat ACC Basketball opponents

The Atlantic Coast Conference has revealed its men’s basketball scheduling matrix for the next three seasons.

With the conclusion of the 2021-22 season marking the end of the first three-year cycle, the scheduling matrix starts over in 2022-23. The ACC moved to 20-game league schedules in 2019-20.

Each ACC school will have the same home/away/repeat opponents in 2022-23 as it did for the 2019-20 season. Miami and Virginia will continue to be Virginia Tech’s repeat opponents for the next three-year cycle.

In 2022-23, Virginia Tech will play home-and-home games with Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Miami, Syracuse and Virginia. The Hokies will play home games against Florida State, North Carolina, NC State and Pitt, and road games at Georgia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame and Wake Forest.

Below is a breakdown of Tech’s scheduling matrix for the next three seasons.

2022-23

Home/Away: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia

Home only: Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt

Away only: Georgia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame, Wake Forest

2023-24

Home/Away: Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia, Wake Forest

Home only: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech

Away only: North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Syracuse

2024-25

Home/Away: Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Virginia

Home only: Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Away only: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State

Like this: Like Loading...