Virginia Tech football: Three key games on the schedule for the Hokies in 2022
The Virginia Tech football season begins this week, and it’s a highly-anticipated one with the Brent Pry era taking off. The Justin Fuente era, one that was more toxic than stable in its final days, is in the rearview mirror as the Hokies look to return to both conference and national relevance under a coach with ties to the program.
It’s will be a long season – it always is – but here are the three key games for Tech this season in order by date.
At Old Dominion, Sept. 2
Why the Monarchs? Sure, on paper it is a game the Hokies should win, but there is nothing like starting the new era off on the right foot. Tech fans are hoping Pry’s defense will remind them of the days of Bud Foster, and it may look like it with the return of the Lunch Pail. Defense is the foundation of Virginia Tech football, and coming out with a performance that brings positive vibes will be key. It’s also an opportunity to make noise in an area that is an important recruiting territory for Tech. Having a positive display to start the season builds confidence.
Miami, Oct. 15
The Hurricanes expect to still be ranked when they visit Blacksburg in October, and Miami are certainly contenders in the ACC on paper. This is, however, a rivalry game where anything can happen, and it comes at the midway point of the season. Depending on how things go, this can be the point that makes or breaks a season by the slimmest of margins. It’s the first huge home test in the ACC for Pry and company, and they’ll be ready for it. Expect there to be a buzz around this game if the Hokies can get off to a good start.
Virginia, Nov. 26
It’s the marquee game every season. Tech was fortunate to win at UVa last season just days after Fuente’s departure. There are bragging rights, recruits to be won, and it’s the first meeting against the Hoos’ new coach, Tony Elliott. It’s always an emotional game, but it comes at a point in time where both teams are looking for upward trajectory and a fast start under new regimes.