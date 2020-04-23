Virginia Tech Football: Hokies add grad transfer Justus Reed

Youngstown State grad transfer defensive end Justus Reed is headed to Virginia Tech, Hokies head coach Justin Fuente announced on Wednesday.

Reed, whose career started at Florida, recorded 13 sacks and 19 tackles for loss for Youngstown State in 2019.

Reed, a 6’3”, 270-pounder, was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2014.

The 2020 season will be a rare seventh year of eligibility for Reed, who missed parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and then all of 2018, to injury.

