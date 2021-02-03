Virginia Tech Football: Hokies add four transfers to 2021 fall roster

Virginia Tech added 25 players during the early signing period in December, but coach Justin Fuente wasn’t done adding talent to the roster.

Since that time the Hokies have added four transfers to the squad for the 2021 campaign.

Quarterback Connor Blumrick (Texas A&M), safety Tae Daley (Vanderbilt) and defensive tackle Jordan Williams (Clemson) are all on campus participating in Tech’s off-season strength and conditioning program.

Offensive lineman Johnny Jordan (Maryland) is anticipated to arrive in Blacksburg following the spring semester.

Blumrick comes to Tech after getting snaps in 18 games the past three seasons at Texas A&M. The three-star prep prospect never did make much of an impact in College Station – only completing one pass at the college level.

Daley joins the Hokies after spending three years at Vanderbilt (2017-19). In 35 games with the Commodores, he accumulated 108 tackles (74 solo) to go along with three interceptions, 5.5 TFL, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and 1.5 sacks.

The Warner Robins, Ga., product started nine games at safety in 2019, collecting 57 tackles (35 solo) with three INTs and a forced fumble. The three-star prep recruit registered a pair of picks at Florida (11/9/19) and racked up a career-high 16 tackles at South Carolina (11/2/19). He also produced seven tackles and forced a fumble vs. Georgia (8/31/19).

Jordan was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection as a senior at Maryland in 2020 after starting four games at center. The Leesburg native started six games at center in 2019 and was a member of a Maryland offense that scored 142 points in its first two games, the third-best total ever amassed by an FBS team over a two-game span.

He played in 11 games in 2018 with six starts at center after seeing duty in six contests as a true freshman in 2017.

Williams joins Tech after racking up 55 total tackles, 9.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble over the past three seasons at Clemson. The Virginia Beach native played in 38 games (three starts) for the Tigers, participating in 673 total snaps.

He played in 11 games (three starts) in 2020, including appearances in the ACC Championship Game vs. Notre Dame (12/19/20) and the Sugar Bowl vs. Ohio State (1/1/21).

Williams earned his degree in communication from Clemson in 2020.

