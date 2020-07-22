Virginia Tech Football: Corey Fuller, Jeron Gouveia-Winslow take staff positions

Virginia Tech alums Corey Fuller and Jeron Gouveia-Winslow have returned to the football program and will serve as assistant directors of player personnel.

“We are excited that Corey and Jeron have returned to Blacksburg to serve as assistant directors of player personnel,” head coach Justin Fuente said. “They both bring the skills and the talent we needed to add to our recruiting efforts. In addition to their vantage point as former Tech players, they also have a keen understanding of the type of individuals who fit our program and can succeed both academically and athletically at Virginia Tech.”

Fuller, a sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2013 NFL Draft, posted 45 catches for 834 yards (18.5 avg.) with six TDs during his Tech career, in addition to serving as a member of the Tech track and field squad.

In 28 career games with the Lions, he caught 18 passes in 28 for 288 yards with one TD. He also spent time on the New Orleans Saints roster in 2016-20117. In 2018, he worked as a graduate assistant at Central Michigan on a staff that also included current Tech assistant coach Darryl Tapp.

Fuller is a member of the only family in NFL history to have four brothers all attend the same college and have all four selected in the NFL Draft, joining brothers Vinnie, Kyle and Kendall.

Gouveia-Winslow played at Tech from 2009-2012 and started at whip linebacker his final three seasons under head coach Frank Beamer and defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In 40 career games, he posted 80 total tackles, three INTs, three forced fumbles and two passes defensed. He returned an interception for a 24-yard TD in Tech’s 44-33 win over Florida State in the 2010 ACC Championship Game and captained the defense and special teams as a senior in 2012.

Gouveia-Winslow began his coaching career in 2014 at Stone Bridge High School, where he was the defensive backs coach, before heading to the University of Hawaii, where he was a defensive line intern the following year, where he coached alongside his father, Kurt Gouveia, who earned a pair of Super Bowl rings as a linebacker with Washington. He has been a member of the coaching staff at Brevard College since 2017 where he most recently held the title of assistant head coach/special teams coordinator/safeties coach.

