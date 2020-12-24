Virginia Tech Football announces 2020 team awards

Justin Fuente and the Virginia Tech football coaching staff announced the Hokies’ team awards for the 2020 season on Wednesday

The following awards were voted on by the players:

Most Valuable Player – RB Khalil Herbert

– RB Khalil Herbert Outstanding Defensive Lineman – Amare’ Barno

– Amare’ Barno Outstanding Linebacker – Rayshard Ashby

– Rayshard Ashby Outstanding Defensive Back – S Divine Deablo

S Divine Deablo Outstanding Offensive Lineman – Christian Darrisaw

– Christian Darrisaw Outstanding Offensive Receiver – Tre’ Turner

– Tre’ Turner Outstanding Offensive Back – RB Khalil Herbert

– RB Khalil Herbert Outstanding Specialist – K Brian Johnson

The following awards were voted on by the coaching staff:

Outstanding Senior Award – S Divine Deablo

John William Schneider Award – P Oscar Bradburn

Given in memory of former player William Schneider, who was killed in an automobile crash. It goes to a player who excels in athletics, scholarship and leadership.

Paul Torgersen Award – LB Rayshard Ashby

Given in honor of former Tech President Paul Torgersen, who served the university with distinction for three decades in a variety of capacities. The award goes to a player who shows a commitment to hard work and great effort every time he takes the field.

Williams – Moss Award – RB Khalil Herbert

Named in honor of John E. Williams, a former Dean of the College, and Joseph S. Moss, a former player and coach at Tech. The award goes to the player who demonstrates the highest quality of leadership and character.

Paul Frederick Cobb Award – T Tyrell Smith

This award is given in memory of former Tech player Freddie Cobb, who was awarded the Navy Cross for heroism in Vietnam. It goes to the most spirited player.

Lawrence R. White Award – DT Jarrod Hewitt

Given in honor of the late Lawrence White, a former Tech linebacker who excelled in the weight room and was a positive role model for all Tech football players. It is given to the team’s most outstanding strength and conditioning athlete.

Wes Worsham Award – K Brian Johnson

Named for longtime Tech supporter Wes Worsham, this award is given to a player who exceeds expectations and surprises everyone with his performance.

Edward G. Ferrell Award – OLs Austin Cannon & Zachariah Hoyt

Given in honor of the late Eddie Ferrell, whose hard work, sense of humor, devotion and unselfishness touched thousands of athletes during his 28-year career as a trainer at Tech. It is given to the player who best exemplifies hard work and unselfishness.

