Virginia Tech falls to NC State, 68-63, falls to 0-3 in ACC

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team showed a bit of rust after two weeks off, falling to 0-3 in the ACC after losing 68-63 to NC State in Blacksburg on Tuesday night.

The Hokies got into a quick hole, down 7-0, rallied to take the lead at halftime, went down double digits in the second half and could not get the job done late as the Wolfpack scored their first conference win of the season.

Tech led 33-29 at the break, managing to rally with some hot shooting, but it was NC State who got hot in the second half, went cold and got hot again. Despite having to rediscover their scoring touch late, Kevin Keatts’ team was on late, scoring when it mattered most to secure the win.

Both teams shot 44 percent, but the difference came with NC State getting 10 more rebounds and 14 total offensive boards. Of the 33 shots NC State missed, they got offensive rebounds on a staggering 42 percent of them.

Dereon Seabron, a double-double machine, had 21 points and 10 rebounds for NC State, while Terquavion Smith had 17 on the night.

For Tech, Keve Aluma was consistent as always with his 18 points to lead the way, but Justyn Mutts was held to just six points, and Mike Young’s team got only seven points off the bench.

This game was the Hokies’ first at home in nearly a month.

Next up, they go to Charlottesville to take on Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

Story by Roger Gonzalez

