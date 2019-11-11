Virginia Tech employees honored for their military service

Each year, Virginia Tech gives employees who served in the military a gift of appreciation in honor of their service to our country.

This year, approximately 300 employees who have self-identified as military veterans received an invitation to the university’s Veterans Day observance events along with a Virginia Tech stadium blanket.

Each invitation and gift is hand delivered to employees by members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets the week prior to Veterans Day. “Through this program, I had the honor of presenting a gift to someone who has not only served our country but helps make Virginia Tech home. This program is meaningful to me because I’ve always believed that simple acts of kindness can make an enormous difference in someone’s day,” said Christina Van Meter, a first-year cadet in Air Force ROTC majoring in university studies.

“It is an honor for Human Resources to partner with the Corps of Cadets to show appreciation to our veteran employees,” said Bryan Garey, vice president for human resources. “Their service is the ultimate expression of Virginia Tech’s motto, Ut Prosim. We thank you and honor you.”

This year, a Veterans Day remembrance ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 in the War Memorial Chapel at 601 Drillfield Drive. Del. Nick Rush, of Virginia’s 7th District, will speak. The event is open to the public.

At 11 a.m., Rush and Maj. Gen. Randal Fullhart, commandant of cadets, will place the memorial wreath in front of the cenotaph on War Memorial Court. The Gregory Guard, the corps’ precision rifle drill team, will fire a rifle salute, and a bugler will play Taps.

At 4:45 p.m., the corps will hold a formal retreat ceremony on Upper Quad. The Color Guard will lower the flag. Skipper, the Corps of Cadets cannon, will fire, and the Highty-Tighties, the regimental band, will play.

Employees who have served in the military are encouraged to update their employee information if they did not self-identify as a veteran when they were hired. Veteran classification can be updated by logging into Hokie SPA, clicking on Hokie Team and then Veterans Classification. For questions or more information about self-identifying as a military veteran, contact the HR Service Center at 540-231-9331 or hrservicecenter@vt.edu.

