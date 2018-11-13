Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus Lt. j.g. Adam D’Amico named Pittsburgh game Hokie Hero

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

D’Amico is on a seven-month deployment on the USS Pittsburgh. He is the reactor controls assistant and works to maintain the submarine’s nuclear reactor in pristine condition. He and the Pittsburgh crew maintain a 24/7 watch to ensure our freedom and democracy.