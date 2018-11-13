Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus Lt. j.g. Adam D’Amico named Pittsburgh game Hokie Hero

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Adam D’Amico, a 2016 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in chemical engineering from the College of Engineering, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against the University of Pittsburgh.
The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.
D’Amico is on a seven-month deployment on the USS Pittsburgh. He is the reactor controls assistant and works to maintain the submarine’s nuclear reactor in pristine condition. He and the Pittsburgh crew maintain a 24/7 watch to ensure our freedom and democracy.
UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.
Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.
Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.