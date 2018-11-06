Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus 1st Lt. Zachary Bird named Boston College game Hokie Hero

Published Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018

Zachary BirdU.S. Army 1st Lt. Zachary Bird, a 2015 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in business with a concentration in human resource management from the Pamplin College of Business and a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Boston College.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Bird is on a nine-month deployment to Iraq as the targeting officer and assistant fire support officer for the Scout Squadron of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. His team works with Air Force counterparts to destroy ISIS fighters and their safe houses in the northern region of Iraq.

