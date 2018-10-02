Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus 1st Lt. Coleman Hostvedt named Duke game Hokie Hero
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Coleman Hostvedt, a Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in industrial and systems engineering from the College of Engineering and a minor in leadership studies from the corps’ Rice Center for Leader Development in 2015, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Duke.
The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.
Hostvedt is deployed for nine months to the Kandahar Province in southern Afghanistan. He is a route clearance platoon leader in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan.