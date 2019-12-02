Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alum Col. Barry ‘Chip’ Daniels named Virginia game Hokie Hero

Published Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, 1:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

U.S. Army Col. Barry “Chip” Daniels, a 1993 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in management from the Pamplin College of Business, was selected as the Hokie Hero for the final football game of the regular season against Virginia.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Daniels is deployed to Afghanistan as a member of the NATO and Coalition Resolute Support Mission. He serves as the chief of staff of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. His team coordinates support for all U.S. joint service members and civilians serving the interests of our nation in Afghanistan.

Related