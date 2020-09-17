Virginia Tech cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith named to 30 Under 30 list by 247Sports

Virginia Tech cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith was named to the 30 Under 30 College Football List of 247Sports on Thursday.

Smith is in his first season with the Hokies after spending the 2019 campaign coaching safeties and serving as the pro scout liaison at James Madison University. He previously spent two seasons as defensive backs coach at Elon (2017-2018) and two years as a graduate assistant at Penn State (2015-2016).

The King George native is a 2014 graduate of William & Mary, where he was a two-time CAA Academic All-Conference honoree. As a senior, Smith tallied 47 tackles, one sack and one interception at cornerback.

Smith earned his bachelor’s degree in process management from William and Mary and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Penn State.

