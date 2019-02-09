Virginia Tech commits to expand access to low- and moderate-income students

American Talent Initiative members share a goal of educating 50,000 additional high-achieving, lower-income students across the country by 2025.

On Feb. 5, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands met with more than 100 presidents and provosts at a summit to explore best practices to reach their common goal.

“Virginia Tech’s commitment to this effort is directly aligned with our goals to attract talented students and increase affordability for students from low- and middle-income families,” Sands said.