Virginia Tech coach Mike Young named to Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List

Virginia Tech coach Mike Young was named to the Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List on Friday.

Young, in his second year in Blacksburg, is one of 15 coaches named to the prestigious list and is one of two out of the ACC – along with Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton.

The Hokies own a 14-4 overall record, including an 8-3 mark in ACC play, and are third in the conference standings with two weeks remaining of regular-season action.

Tech has racked up four ranked wins this season, defeating then-No. 3 Villanova on Nov. 28, then-No. 24 Clemson on Dec. 15, then-No. 19 Duke on Jan. 12 and then-No 8 Virginia on Jan. 30, and is the only team in the ACC to have four or more wins over ranked teams.

Young has earned a national award before, earning the 2019 Sporting News Coach of the Year after his Wofford Terriers went 30-5 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament his final season in Spartanburg.

The next game for Tech will be on Feb. 23 at home against Georgia Tech (10-8, 6-6 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET on RSN.

Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List

Casey Alexander (Belmont)

Darian DeVries (Drake)

Scott Drew (Baylor)

Andy Enfield (USC)

Mark Few (Gonzaga)

Leonard Hamilton (Florida State)

Chris Holtmann (Ohio State)

Juwan Howard (Michigan)

Bob Huggins (West Virginia)

Lon Kruger (Oklahoma)

Porter Moser (Loyola-Chicago)

Nate Oats (Alabama)

Kelvin Sampson (Houston)

Shaka Smart (Texas)

Mike Young (Virginia Tech)

