Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine pioneers new ultrasound technology in classroom

During their first year, students learn to manipulate the machines and identify basic internal structures. In year two, the focus is on pathology, identifying structures that appear abnormal. The portable machines are available 24/7 for students to check out for practice time.

“Our students are way ahead of the curve in terms of their ultrasound skills,” Dallas, who is also an internal medicine physician with Carilion Clinic, said. “They stand out among their peers when they move on to away rotations and residencies, and VTCSOM is gaining recognition for its ultrasound curriculum.”

First-year student Rocco DiSanto acknowledges the technology’s benefits of being a safe and powerful clinical tool.

“Our curriculum provides us a unique depth of experience with ultrasound and enables us to recognize its potential,” he said. “These skills will be valuable when we begin taking care of patients and will set us apart from others down the road.”

Classmate Natalia Sutherland agreed.

“These new machines have greatly facilitated our learning to ensure that we are able to apply clinical skills, anatomy, and sonography as physicians,” she said.

Most medical schools introduce ultrasound technology later in the curriculum and, for the most part, briefly.

“Ultrasonography is a set of skills that you build over time,” McNamara said. “That’s why our students are exposed to the technology early on and regularly during the first two years.”

Dallas tells the story of a VTCSOM student who impressed her attending physicians at the Baylor College of Medicine with her ultrasound skills during an away rotation that she was later accepted into a prestigious neurology residency program there.

“Our program is designed so that students are confident when they become residents and practicing physicians,” he said.

The new machines have a number of advantages, including sharper images, better magnification, ease in transporting and storing images, and a more user-friendly interface.